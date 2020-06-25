LETTER: A Unique Town Asset That Deserves Our Support

I rarely write letters to the editor, but after reading the recent letters claiming that our town is "elitist" for owning a country club, I felt the need to speak up.

If you have ever golfed at the Groton Country Club, as I have, it is apparent that it is by no means exclusive. It is a nine hole public course, available to all. Our town is lucky to have such a jewel. The rates are quite reasonable. There is no requirement to be a member or even a Groton resident to golf. You do not have to have a low handicap to feel comfortable on the course, and often you can walk on without a tee time.

Over the years my family has enjoyed taking out of town guests to enjoy a day golfing. The views are spectacular! I have many good memories, and hope to make many more there.

As far as safety during the pandemic, golf is one of the safest sports that can be done now, and the pool is temporarily closed for safety reasons. However, did you know that when the pool is open, it is available free to senior residents for "senior swims" weekly?

One of the things that makes Groton so special is the variety of outdoor recreation that is available in town. Though we may not all partake in golf, it is a life long sport that can be enjoyed by a wide age range. There are lessons and golf leagues available at GCC as well. Our own Groton-Dunstable High School uses the course for its team practice and events. Lawrence Academy also uses the course.

I have noticed a few letters here and there disparaging our golf course for one reason or another, but as a tax paying citizen, I support the Groton Country Club wholeheartedly. It is a unique asset of our town and deserves our support.

Sincerely,