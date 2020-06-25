LETTER: We Must Reexamine Our Hearts, Language And Behavior

The Groton Interfaith Council is both disturbed and saddened by the graffiti tagged around Groton last night.

These hateful acts of vandalism reveal how necessary it is for the Interreligious Community and all people of good will to work together in the cause of justice. An attack on any community is an attack on all of us. It is especially upsetting that the vandalism took place within a week of the town coming together for the Black Lives Matter March.

In no uncertain terms the Groton Interfaith Council condemns these anti-Black and anti-Semitic acts. We renew our commitment to work with our sisters and brothers for the betterment of our Town, our Nation and our World.

We feel we must caution against a growing culture of intolerance and bigotry that has infected our political culture. Religious, political, governmental and cultural leaders must be agents and good models of social civility upholding the dignity and rights of all peoples to live in peace. We must reexamine our hearts, language and behavior to ensure that we cause no harm to others.

We pledge anew to bring peace, justice, civility and hope to our broken World and its suffering peoples.