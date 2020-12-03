LETTER: Who Is Actually Dying From Coronavirus?

During his Covid press briefings, Governor Baker always discusses about the number of new cases, hot zones, active infections, new molecular tests, confirmed cases, seven-day average of positive tests, number of people hospitalized, the number of new deaths, and the counties where the deaths occurred. After listening to his fear mongering statistics, one gets the impression that everyone of all ages in the state is dying from coronavirus however nothing could be further from the truth. The one statistic Governor Baker and the media always seem to forget to report is “who is actually dying from coronavirus”?

The Facts Governor Baker Fails to Mention

• Individuals over the age of 60 make up “Ninety-Five Percent” of all Covid deaths in the state.

• Individuals under the age of 60 make up 83 percent of the population and account for only 5 percent of all Covid deaths.

• 1 in 120 people over age 60 have died from Covid

• 1 in 11,400 people under age 60 have died from Covid

• Out of the 1.8 million kids and young adults under age 19, zero have died from Covid.

• The average age of all covid deaths in the state is 81

-Statistics: MA Gov website

Do these statistics justify all of the fear mongering by the media and Governor Baker? Since the Covid pandemic started, we've masked up and locked down for nine long months and nothing has changed. Of course we need to protect the elderly, but does Governor Baker need to destroy the lifestyles of the 5.7 million people in the state under the age of 60 that have a 0.008 percent chance of dying from covid to do so?

What about the social, physical, emotional, and health-related collateral damage Governor Bakers Covid policies are doing to our children. Numerous studies have shown that the current Covid policies in place can significantly increase their chances over time of experiencing sever anxiety and depression.

At some point we have to say enough is enough. We basically have two choices, we can keep living in our lives in fear or we can start taking our lives back, if not for ourselves, than for our children and grandchildren.

Marty Krikorian