LETTER: For Whom Do These Bells Toll?

Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:00pm Heraldgroton
The Groton Houses of Faith rang church/temple bells Wednesday, April 22 at noon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. We ring the bells as an important reminder that the movement continues. It is also a message of hope that we continue to work together to bring awareness to the care of this one planet of ours.
     We invite Groton residents to join in with your own Earth Day bells.
 
Rev. Nena Radtke and the Members of the W. Groton Christian Union Church Community
