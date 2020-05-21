LETTER: "Widowmaker" Tree Issues Could Last For Years

On May 16, 2020 sections of of Groton experienced a microburst created by a severe thunderstorm. While the storm was over in minutes, the damage created by the storm has created safety issues that could last for years.

One particular issue to be cognizant of is the presence of broken, unfallen trees. Trees that became broken off in the storm at times will become suspended in the air by other trees. Trees that are suspended in this fashion are at risk of falling at a later time by high winds, snow and ice, or the decay process. These trees may fall without warning and may not make much, if any, noise before landing.

The Town of Groton would like to remind all residents in the effected areas to carefully check their property for the existence of these silent killers. If conditions like this exist, contact a tree company to remove the hazard as soon as possible.