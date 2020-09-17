LETTER: This Will Hurt New Hampshire’s Economy and Tourism Industry

Caused by a steady rise in greenhouse gas emissions, climate change will have serious effects for New Hampshire.

Predictions show that overtime New Hampshire will have a climate like West Virginia if climate change is not addressed. The state will see warmer months, less foliage, and an increase of intense storms.

If this is to happen, not only with the rise in temperatures change the environment and growth of animals and plants but it will also affect tourism. Foliage is one of the main attractions for tourists in our state and with warmer months the season will be shorter. This will hurt the New Hampshire economy and tourism industry.

Climate change is a big issue and will affect New Hampshire in many ways. These issues go beyond the physical environment and will harm most aspects of our state.

