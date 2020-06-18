LETTERS: An Invigorating Write-In Campaign

Write-in campaigns are always a long shot but at least this year served to enliven our local town election.

Congratulations to Alison and Becky and best wishes to them as they, along with Groton's other Select Board members, navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

It was an invigorating campaign and I am so grateful for all the support I received along the way. One of the take-a-ways from the election was the relatively low voter turnout of little over 15 percent which, unfortunately, tends to be a trend in local elections.

So much of what impacts us happens at the local level and I encourage townspeople to become more involved in reaching out to their elected representatives and attending town meeting where so many critical decisions are made.

Groton is a wonderful community and I look forward to remaining active in town affairs going forward. Congratulations again to Alison and Becky and a heartfelt thank you to those who supported my candidacy this year. Take care and be safe.

Sincerely,