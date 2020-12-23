Major Milestone Toward New Elementary School Achieved

Dear Groton Taxpayers,

The GDRSD School Committee voted to approve the Florence Roche Schematic Design Project that includes the Main Street Campus Track. The MSBA will respond to the submission and we anticipate a vote to approve it by mid-February 2021. Once approved by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), this project will be presented to Groton voters for consideration at Groton Spring 2021 Town Meeting and, if approved thereafter, the May 2021 ballot.

The GDRSC has completed their task at hand.

1. Apply and accepted into the MSBA program as an effort to obtain state funding to help alleviate some of the tax burden associated with replacing or renovating our 70-year-old elementary school.

2. Establish a uniquely skilled District Building Committee, hire an OPM and Architect to assist with establishing a schematic design that is the most cost- effective and educationally beneficial solution that best serves our community values.

At Groton Spring 2021 Town Meeting, the voters of Groton will be presented with the following:

• $77.9 million Florence Roche School Bldg Project

• $25.35 million reimbursed from the State (MSBA)

• $52.55 Groton Contribution (25-year bond)

• The State reimbursement for this project surpasses any amount ever received in the Town of Groton for any project.

• The permanent bonding and full impact of the bond, if approved, would take effect in 2025.

• The pandemic has not altered the MSBA program's deadlines, although it has financially affected our Town and State in various ways.

• The baton is being passed from the GDRSC to the Select Board/ Groton Fin Com to discuss and determine funding mechanisms as this is a Groton Project, and they are the Municipal elected and appointed governing bodies. The GDRSC will work collaboratively with our municipal leaders to help obtain the best solutions for our taxpayers.

Please stay tuned to upcoming Groton Select Board and Groton Fin Com Meetings for more information.

Marlena Gilbert

Chair