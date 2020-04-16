This Morning 45,000 National Grid Homes Were Still Without Power

Monday's spring storm caused substantial tree issues throughout Massachusetts. When trees fall and get caught in the electric lines, there are multiple issues for all our first responders. One of the challenges is that fires start when trees and our electric lines come into contact with each other.

I would like to send out kudos to Groton’s Highway, Fire and Police Departments. GELD couldn’t respond to our challenges without their great work.

Yesterday afternoon and evening as our line-crew worked hard all around town, they had the benefit of working on well-maintained lines with strong poles. The hard work our linemen put in every day generates huge dividends when large trees fall into the electric lines.

I’d like to share a little perspective on the larger picture in Massachusetts. When our line-crew went home last night about 7 p.m., National Grid still had 75,000 homes without power. When I checked again about 9:30 p.m., National Grid had 85,000 homes without power.

Since the storm had ended long before that, there probably weren’t new homes out-of-power, but as National Grid started to survey what was going on, they found that their earlier numbers were too low.

When I woke up this morning, there were still 45,000 homes without power. Hopefully, that number will shrink away as the day progresses. As I am writing this, they have multiple crews hard at work in Harvard and Westford.

I bring up the National Grid numbers for comparison, because in my opinion, they have the best reliability (and lower rates) of the Investor-Owned Utilities. For the final comment on perspective this morning, National Grid does all of this with rates 86.9 percent higher than GELD for the average residential customer.

Have a great day,

Kevin Kelly