A New Vision Takes Hold

My husband and I started working out at Anytime Fitness about three years ago.

Recently, during one of our regular sessions, a bright, charming and energetic man introduced himself as Mark Sinclair, the new owner of the club. In further discussions he shared his vision for the future of our club, including health, diet, enhanced fitness training and new equipment. Additionally he gave me guidance to increase my stamina through High Intensity Interval Training.

What a welcome breath of fresh air this owner’s outlook has infused in this club.

We look forward to the reopening of the Groton Anytime fitness as soon as the crisis allows.

I am happy to share this new development with our community.

Kind Regards,