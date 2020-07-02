Open Letter to State Rep. Sheila Harrington

Regarding the Mass. State proposal to override towns' ability to opt out of State wide aerial Pesticide spraying for Mosquito control to mitigate risk of EEE: Please vote against the proposal. (See story, Page One, June 26 issue) The insecticides used are toxic to bees and fish, but said to be non-toxic to humans.

The effect on bees are said to be mitigated by timing application at dusk. Good luck to that. These compounds are, of course, toxic to insects and birds eat insects. I am not convinced that birds are not harmed. The incidence of EEE is minute. It is hardly worth potentially damaging our wildlife.