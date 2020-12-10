Dear Community Members,

We are thrilled to share with you that since the start of this 20-21 school year, the Groton Dunstable Education Foundation (GDEF) has awarded approximately $19,000 to all five schools in the district.

Our 17-year cumulative total is around $600,000! This money has been donated by you, our community, and we are endlessly thankful for each dollar that has enabled us to give back to our students and staff!

Through this terrible pandemic, we are even more motivated to support the GD faculty and staff in providing our children with distinctive and different learning experiences through impactful and inspiring educational tools and creative opportunities.

So this year, in addition to supporting educational programming at all five schools, we have expanded our scope for funding of grant requests as our student’s learning space has become more physically contained!

At the Preschool we purchased a canopy for outside learning, at our Elementary schools and the Middle School we have purchased scoop chairs, yoga mats, standing desks, and fidget tools to allow students alternative seating and movement options in compliance with school health and safety regulations.

For more information about what we have done thus far this year, and to directly support our students and staff with a donation, please visit our website www. gdefinc.org, like us on Facebook [Groton Dunstable Education Foundation], and follow us on Twitter [@GDEFinc].

Thank you for your ongoing support,

Colette Kuchel