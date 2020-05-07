Peter Cunningham Running For Select Board As Write-In Candidate

I want to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy as a write-in for the Groton Select Board at this year’s town election on June 9. This is not a decision I arrived at lightly, but one I made when it became apparent this year’s Select Board race was going to be uncontested.

Our town will be facing some very serious challenges going forward and it is important for voters to have a choice in who will represent them. My background and experience in town government is extensive with terms of service on the Groton-Dunstable Regional School Committee and Groton Select Board. I am familiar with the way our open town meeting form of government works and as Chairman of the original charter committee which wrote Groton’s first charter that was approved by Town Meeting on October 22, 2007.

One of fundamental changes that resulted in adoption of the charter was that the role of the Select Board became one of establishing policy with the day to day management of the town left to the Town Manager. This has become a challenging dynamic at times and it is important for Select Board members to understand their roles and to be able to work effectively with fellow board members. I have a demonstrated history or working well with others and believe I would be an asset to the current Select Board.

Write-in campaigns are certainly a long shot at best, but I again feel it is important for voters to have a choice this year and ask you for your consideration and support by writing my name in for Select Board. Due to the on- going COVID 19 pandemic, voters are being encouraged this year to apply for an absentee ballot and vote by mail.

An application for an absentee ballot can be found on the town website and is submitted to the Town Clerk’s office once completed. It is also the plan to have reduced polling hours on June 9, running from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM to limit exposure for poll workers. Either way you chose to vote, I would appreciate your support.

Sincerely,

Peter Cunningham