No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices
Home / Letters

Peter Cunningham, Write-In Candidate for Select Board

Thu, 05/21/2020 - 5:18pm Heraldgroton
     As voters in Groton receive their absentee ballot for June 2020 election, I am asking for them to write in Peter Cunningham for Select Board. This pandemic has launched us all into an uncertain future, both economically and socially. Peter has demonstrated his leadership through all types of crises where he delivers very consistent guidance that is respected by all sides. He gets big ideas right; he communicates a process with clarity; he oversees the implementation of strategies; and he determines how effective the progress is.
     Peter can infuse a sense of direction for the town. Let us return to the stability that Peter offers. Vote write in:
Select Board:
PETER CUNNINGHAM....................X Write in candidate
Sincerely,
Anna Eliot
Comment Policy: 
Please send comments to grotonherald@gmail.com

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
161 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
[above Main Street Café]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here