Peter Cunningham, Write-In Candidate for Select Board

As voters in Groton receive their absentee ballot for June 2020 election, I am asking for them to write in Peter Cunningham for Select Board. This pandemic has launched us all into an uncertain future, both economically and socially. Peter has demonstrated his leadership through all types of crises where he delivers very consistent guidance that is respected by all sides. He gets big ideas right; he communicates a process with clarity; he oversees the implementation of strategies; and he determines how effective the progress is.

Peter can infuse a sense of direction for the town. Let us return to the stability that Peter offers. Vote write in:

Select Board:

PETER CUNNINGHAM....................X Write in candidate

Sincerely,