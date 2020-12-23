A Plan That Reduces Emissions & Creates Good-Paying Jobs

In-coming Climate Envoy John Kerry recently referenced a World Bank statement that says we need a price on carbon that reaches $100 per ton by the year 2030 to meet our targets under the Paris Climate Accord.

Citizens Climate Lobby has a Carbon Fee and Dividend solution that puts a steadily increasing price on carbon and returns all of the money collected evenly back to US citizens. This policy effectively reduces emissions while protecting American households and creating good paying jobs. The Energy Innovation Act is currently in the House of Representatives (HR 763) with over 85 co-sponsors on both sides of the aisle.

CCL is a bipartisan organization that helps to build the political will and public support for Carbon Fee and Dividend, which economists agree is a necessary first step to any meaningful climate action. To find out more about CCL and their proposed solution, visit cclusa.org or energyinnovationact.org.

If you agree with this approach, please reach out to your elected representatives in support of the Carbon Fee and Dividend policy. And keep your eyes peeled for a State-level Carbon Fee and Dividend effort called Carbon Cash Back showing up in your local town meeting.

Sincerely,

Richard Wengenroth