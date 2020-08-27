Please Support Groton Fire Dept

Due to COVID-19 the Groton Fire Dept. has been forced to cancel our Annual Labor Day Muster. BUT we are planning on having a BBQ Chicken Dinner Pick up on Monday, Sept 7th between 3PM - 6PM. We have also decided to help out our local food pantry, Loaves & Fishes.

Due to the pandemic Loaves & Fishes is not accepting canned goods but instead are accepting gift cards. We are proposing a "buy one - give one". That is, you can buy a dinner for $10 and donate $10 to Loaves & Fishes. There is no obligation to donate to Loaves & Fishes. You may purchase only your meal if you wish.

If you would like to purchase a Chicken Dinner for $10 - please use the following steps:

#1 - Call 978-449-0465 to place your order;

#2 - Please leave your first and last name and contact number;

#3 - Please provide the amount of chicken dinners you would like to order; and

#4 - Please provide the time you would like to pick up your dinner. Please keep in mind first pickup will be at 3 PM; second pickup at 3:15PM; 3rd pick up at 3:30 PM / and so on until 6PM.

#5 - if you would like to make a donation to Loaves & Fishes we ask that you put it in a sealed envelope, separate from your payment for dinners.

Above all else we are here to serve the public.

Thank you,

A. Steele McCurdy, Fire Chief

Groton Fire Department

45 Farmers Row