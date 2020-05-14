Please Write-In David Zeiler & Mimi Dabritz For Library Trustees

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Town of Groton for the honor of serving as Groton Public Library Trustees for the past 3 years. It’s been an exciting time at the GPL as we have helped to expand the hours, services, programming and collections, both print and electronic. The past three years has also seen the creation of dedicated Young Adult space and the remodeling of the second floor of the GPL. The most noticeable change has been the restoration of our historic slate roof that will keep the collection dry and safe for another 120 years.

Unfortunately, due to the limitations and constraints of social distancing, as well as an abundance of caution, we were unable to collect the needed signatures to place our names on the ballot for Town Elections this year. We would like to ask your readers to support our success at the GPL by voting for us as “write in” candidates under the Library Trustee portion of the ballot.

We look forward to serving another 3 years with the support of the town as we continue to help nurture the growth of the GPL as a community gathering space and resource.

T

hank you,

Marilyn “Mimi” Dabritz