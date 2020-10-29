The Political Reality Of State Education Funding

I want to comment on the political realities of the state funding structure as it relates to education funding, specifically Chapter 70 and Chapter 71.

I served as a member of the Groton-Dunstable Regional School Committee when the Education Reform Act of 1993 was enacted by the legislature. The fundamental purposes of this act was to redistribute state aid to those communities that were disadvantaged and were not spending on a per pupil basis what was deemed necessary to provide an adequate education.

The funding formula contained in this legislation was developed by noted economist Edward Moskovitch with a prime directive of redistributing education funding to those less advantaged school districts. It was very complicated and many districts struggled in the early days of its implementation, including Groton-Dunstable.

We were especially hard hit by the ‘excess debt provision’ which allowed towns to reduce their minimum contribution by an amount related to their debt service for new school construction; a provision which really impacted rapidly growing districts such as Groton-Dunstable.

Over the years many legislative attempts were made to amend the formula to mitigate its impact on districts such as Groton-Dunstable, but the political realities were that the larger, disadvantaged, urban districts that had seen dramatic funding increases under the Ed. Reform Act of 1993 had no incentive to support changes to the funding formula. And since they have the political strength in numbers, no matter who represents the First Middlesex in the House of Representatives, that individual will be unable to change that underlying dynamic.

Sincerely,