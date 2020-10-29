We are writing this letter in full support to re-elect Sheila Harrington to represent the 1st Middlesex District. Although we are of different political parties, we are united in our view of the tremendous impact Sheila’s leadership has had on our community over the past 10 years.

During these divisive times it is more important than ever to have a trusted representative with a proven record of accomplishment. Sheila has the ability and temperament to work with colleagues from across the political spectrum to deliver positive results for our community.

Anyone who knows Sheila would testify that she is a strong advocate and tough negotiator. Sheila endeavors to make everyone part of the solution; an approach that leads to the best policies. She demonstrates that you can maintain the courage of your convictions while believing it is never acceptable to show disrespect for opposing views. This has been key to Sheila’s success.

Sheila’s background in social work has helped her be empathetic to the needs of her constituents, while being a practicing attorney has allowed her to be pragmatic in finding solutions. Sheila is the Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee, proving that her peers believe she has the right approach.

Rep. Harrington has worked hard to provide needed opportunities and legislation to protect our jobs, environment, elderly, veterans, and children. She is the most qualified person for the job, and in a time when experience and civility matter more than ever, she has earned our votes yet again.

Patty & Peter Eggimann, Groton