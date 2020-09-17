She Won’t Bend With The Politically Expedient Winds

Although I was not born in New England, I have been a resident of Groton for nearly 30 years, so I do feel like Groton is my home. Over the years Ihavespentalotofmyown time volunteering for many local initiatives including town committees, school committee, church, and other charitable endeavors. I consider myself to be fortunate to know and work with people with many different perspectives and beliefs, and I think it is critically important that we collectively believe in one another and work toward common ground.

One person that shares this belief is our State Representative, Sheila Harrington. I first got to know Sheila as a neighbor and a friend. Over the past 10 years I have watched as she used her professional skills as a lawyer to passionately support all her constituents across 5 towns. Sheila is not an ideologue blindly repeating partisan rhetoric, she is someone that listens and seeks to find practical solutions that require attention to detail and persistent advocacy for what is right. Her colleagues have also recognized her dedication and experience; she works seamlessly with all members of the house and serves as the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

We are experiencing one of the most divisive times in my life. The unfortunate truth is the media and most politicians are exploiting this division for their own gain. The FORTUNATE truth is that we have a State Representative that will not bend with the politically expedient winds, she will stand for what’s right, for all of us. I am glad to call Sheila my friend, I am proud that she is our representative, and I urge you to give her your vote so that she can continue working for us all!

Sincerely,

Chuck McKinney