Something Quick & Simple You Can Do For Your Kids

Parents spend enormous amounts of energy and time on their child's upbringing. As a 17 year old, I always appreciate when my parents support my schoolwork, sports, and time to have fun.

But something else my generation really needs is a safer future than where we are headed. I would like to share something quick and simple you can do to make a huge difference in your children's lives by giving them a safe future. Climate change seems like an insurmountable problem, but fortunately, the grassroots organization Citizens' Climate Lobby is dedicated to helping empower citizens to create the political will for Congress to take strong action on climate change, such as Cash-Back Carbon Pricing. Please take a couple of minutes today to send an email to Congress to ask them to act to protect your children's future at cclusa.org /write.

Sincerely,

Katharine Gage