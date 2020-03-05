Striking Stealth In The Midst of Quiet Creep Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:18pm Heraldgroton Full text available to online subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please click here to login. If you are not a current online subscriber, please click here to view our subscription options. If you are and online subscriber whose subscription has recently lapsed and you are having an problems accessing premium content, please resubscribe for free here: http://grotonherald.com/online-subscriptions. Thank you.