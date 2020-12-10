As a fairly new resident in town (6 years in April) I have been following the thread of this story with some interest. In attempting to make positive statements about our collective position on openness and equality, it seems we have found ourselves in a situation where saying "we condemn racism" has been interpreted by many as "we were racists once, and we feel bad about it now".

Joshua Vollmar's piece in the Dec. 4 2020 issue of the Groton Herald seems to want to try and put the issue to bed once and for all, and while I applaud the intent, I feel that Joshua and the Groton Herald are a little tone deaf here.

It seems that Mr. Vollmar is trying to exonerate Groton by talking about all of the anti-racist work that occurred in Groton during the 1800s and early 1900s. To me, these historical efforts are less meaningful than what we could be doing to support real equality and openness right *now*.

This frames my other issue with the piece, which was a lack of direct, current evidence -- such as the evidence that Mr. Vollmer might have gathered by interviewing some of the people of color that live in our town. It's all well and good for a majority white town to say "things are better now because we're so open minded now." But what do people of color in Groton actually think about the current state of affairs?

Running pieces like the one that Mr. Vollmer wrote may satisfy some of your readers that we're doing right by our minority neighbors, but until you actually interview some minority townspeople and give Groton the opportunity to hear their perspective, this thorny problem is not going away.

Regards,