I was awoken on Father's Day morning with a call from my husband to run down to the Groton Country Club to see the hateful graffiti targeted at African Americans.

I took photos and spent time with a few others looking at the graffiti with disgust. This isn't the first time this has happened in Groton. It is happening all over the Country.

If you are upset about this, there are groups that have formed in Groton to combat hate. I wish I could say that it was the first Swastika I heard of in Groton but it isn't.

I can think of at least four other times this symbol of hate was painted in our town. Hate is exhausting. Hate isn't just at one group of people. It affects us all. Please contact the Police if you have any information about who did these hate crimes so we can make them stop. Time for the Town to say enough is enough.