Trying To Give The Old Place Some Respect & Dignity

Thank you for printing Joshua Vollmar's article regarding Champney House and its chimney. Please find my attached comments with a few clarifications.

People have emailed and texted me to say they very much enjoyed it, as well as the photo of Bennett up close to the face of the chimney.

Interesting historical articles like Joshua’s (and my friend Mary Metzger’s delightful ecological topics) really give the paper a positive focus, counterbalancing the doom & gloom of these times (like politics & Covid) that you, as a newspaper, are obligated to print too.

Referring to Joshua Vollmar’s article about Champney House and its chimney (November 20 issue): The headline The Groton Herald assigned his article, One Fireplace & Chimney, Keeping Groton People Warm for 335 Years - sounds very nostalgic, but is in fact, a little bit misleading.

That 1685 chimney is massive at it’s base, and actually vents four fireplaces, which would’ve been needed to heat an uninsulated, 16’ x 41’, two-story post & beam building. One fireplace is huge - and was no doubt the main “tavern” room. The other three are much smaller, one downstairs and two upstairs.

As to keeping people warm, I’m sorry to say that, although once heavily used, no one has lit a fire in that big tavern fireplace since the 1970s. Unfortunate for our tenants, but for obvious reasons, it is specifically stated in our rental agreements, that “No fires are to be made in the fireplaces”.

What really keeps the house warm in this modern day in the 21st century is: insulated walls, new energy-efficient windows, double-thick attic insulation with roof & rafter bay vents - and two oil boilers.

I would end here, but since you included that awful photo of the building, I have a few things to add.

That photo shows the last ugly facade of “the red house” as people used to call it. The old house has had many owners in its lifetime and interesting enough - many of them never actually lived in the house. By the time Bennett’s great-grandfather, J. B. Raddin, purchased it for $1,500 in 1922 - it was pretty run down. In all the photos we have seen, there are dilapidated porches falling off, broken windows, etc. So, this photo fits right in with those!

Most people in town are aware, however, that three sides of the main box and the smaller addition closer to Hollis St. - have new windows and siding. The back of the main box, facing Champney St., has a new farmer porch. We’ve gotten many compliments. Bennett and I are indeed trying to give the old place back some respect and dignity.

We are grateful to Rick Gallagher for doing a fabulous restoration job on the chimney - the oldest part of the building. I would also like to give credit here to three Groton residents who have been instrumental to some of the restorations and upgrades for portions that may not be so obvious to passers-by:

• Uwe Tobies/Tobies Restoration - for replacing some very rotten 1685 sills and floor joists, a corner post, and a rotten section of beam on the gable end between the first and second floors that supports the large “summer beam”.

• Tim MacGregor/MacGregor Electric - our wonderful electrician, who has shown up right away for emergencies, corrected some rather wacky early wiring done in the past, and ran a new underground electric service connecting to beautiful new meters on the gable end. Does anyone remember the ratty (all different ages) old meters on the back of the building - the cables running up to a service head surrounded by giant icicles in the winter?

• Delmar Woodward/Woodward Plumbing & Heating - who has been there for us during freeze-ups, toys-in-the-toilet issues, squeezing into nasty crawl spaces, and helping unscramble the spaghetti of plumbing pipes in the bowels of the building.

Thanks to our tenants for putting up with our intrusions into their personal space (one in particular who had his whole living space exposed to the outside for about a month), and thank you Joshua - for patiently combing through old deeds and court records, and combined with your knowledge of old historic building construction, determined a more accurate date for This Old Chimney!

Susan Black