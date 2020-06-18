Very Bad Poison Ivy Hazard on Rail Trail

There is a very bad poison ivy hazard on the Nashua River Rail Trail in Groton. A bench directly on the trail on which unsuspecting people might sit is loaded with poison ivy. This bench is about 200 yards south of the intersection of the rail trail with Broadmeadow Rd. in Groton.

I contacted the Groton DPW about this on Monday. They said it was not their responsibility but that it fell under the purview of the DCR. Please rectify this hazard before it seriously affects users of the trail, especially small children such as those I saw there today and warned their mothers.

Thank you,

Harvey Serreze