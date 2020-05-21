We’re Reaping Benefits of A High-Functioning Select Board

On 9 June 2020 Groton’s registered voters will have an opportunity to vote for their representatives on the Select Board. Hopefully, many will vote earlier than that by filling in a mail-in ballot. I hope you will consider voting for incumbent Becky Pine. There are three reasons why I believe that she deserves your vote.

1. Becky has been a lifelong advocate for land conservation, open space acquisition, recreational trails and wildlife protection and works to keep these causes in the minds of Groton’s highest elected board.

2. Becky is a strong supporter of the Community Preservation Act and keeping Groton a “3% surcharge CPA town” in order to take maximum advantage of state matching funds that are available for historic preservation, open space, outdoor recreation and affordable housing projects in the town. These funds have been used over the years to purchase and preserve Surrenden Farm, create town baseball fields, upgrade town basketball courts, restore the library roof and fund Fitch’s Bridge, a new pedestrian bridge over the Nashua River.

3. Becky is kind, thoughtful and works well with others. You may have noticed that the current Select Board, of which she is a member, now works smoother and more efficiently than at any time in recent history. Groton is now beginning to reap the benefits of having a high functioning Select Board. Becky’s re-election to the board will ensure that it continues.

Respectfully submitted,