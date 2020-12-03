We Need More Conversations About Affordable Housing

To The Editor:

Thank you for your wonderful editorial on affordable housing, which is a contentious issue in our town. After reading about this issue in the paper, I think that sticking an “affordable housing” cluster on the edge of the town is one of the worst things you can do if you’re trying to develop a diverse, healthy and vibrant community.

First, it places nothing within walking distance of the housing, which makes living without a car impossible and local transportation much more expensive even if you do own a car. Second, it creates an isolated “cluster” with very limited interaction with the rest of the town. I don’t think this is healthy either for the residents or for the town.

If you live on the south side near the Ayer border, you can’t walk anywhere except on the Rail Trail and even then it’s two miles to the center of town. I welcome diversity and look forward to having more neighbors that look like the rest of America, but I hope that we can all agree that somewhere near the center of town, with sidewalks and easy access to shopping and community, is a much better choice for affordable housing.

I support the assertion that we should have more conversations about this before we move on it. We should consider alternatives, perhaps a land swap, if there are no other ways to find space for housing in a better place.

Eric S. Fisher