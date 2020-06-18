What I wish for today: A day like today all over the world. Groton had a pandemic safe spring town meeting out of doors. An exquisite day, hundreds of chairs appropriately spaced, set up all over the running track behind Flo Ro school. Socially distant sign-ins. Newly re-elected and other Select persons greeting one another and the community voters. A most effective moderator, police and fire officers offering rides for the handicapped to and from their cars. Masked citizens raising their voting cards pro-and-con the articles.

Somehow it all tugged at my heart knowing how rare, how privileged this is. Yet sometimes, that others, - millions - may never experience such freedom, creeps in no matter how blue the sky is nor how many articles I favor are passed. Too, those who unwaveringly commit to change and remain resilient, often at risk, purely for the sake of justice with no personal gain, flood into my thoughts. And then, the entire moment tearfully breathes hope.

Claire Macy