Regarding the Storm Water Enterprise Fund: Now I’ve seen everything: Taxpayers are being charged if it rains heavily for the water Mother Nature discharges into the ground. If I understand the definition of storm water correctly, we are being charged by the Water Dept.

for the water used to drink, flush toilets, wash laundry and cars. Now they want to charge us again for the water as it enters the ground.

They must think we are simple and maybe we are! This is why people move to New Hampshire. What’s next? A tax on the very air we breathe? It is unclear how [this is] determined. In my opinion, this is another attempt to break the backs of the taxpayer. Complain to your legislators! This is unreal.

Sincerely,

Robert Stephens