‘Tis The Season: Residents Plagued By Unemployment Benefits Fraud, Identity Theft, & Other Scams

by Connie Sartini

Groton Police Detective Patrick Timmins is cautioning residents that there are more scams, identity theft and reports of fraud than ever before.

National data breaches are to blame for millions of personal identities being hacked and then sold on the dark web. This is happening at an ever-increasing rate along with residents falling victim to ‘phishing’ email attacks and the more traditional telephone scams.

“The biggest identity theft issue in Groton right now is Unemployment Benefits Fraud, whereby criminals file for state unemployment benefits in a person’s name. We are getting three to four calls a day to report this activity and it’s a big issue in Groton as well as across the state.

“This is also the time of year for other types of scams as well. A big one targets grandparents where they are told a member of the family, usually a grandchild, is in trouble and needs help. The scammer will request payment to resolve the matter. But be careful, if you get contacted and the caller asks you to purchase gift cards, or to send cash in the mail, this always means it is a scam.”

In one incident a local resident was taken for thousands of dollars through a fraudulent Norton Anti-Virus scheme. In this instance, the person received an email and was told that they were being billed $249 for a Norton subscription that they did not order, and to call a phone number if they wished to cancel. When you call, you’re actually speaking to a scammer, and in most cases, a scammer in another country. The victim was convinced that they were refunded more money than was billed, and are instructed to purchase gift cards to settle the difference.

Another very recent incident should put everyone on high alert. The same family, just days apart, was hit with a scam and identify theft. In November the resident received a notice from the Department of Unemployment that their application had been received, but the resident noticed that the wrong middle initial appeared on the notice. A week later a credit card with the first payment arrived. The residents notified Senator Kennedy’s office, which, in turn, notified the Department of Unemployment reporting the fraud.

These same residents – on Thanksgiving afternoon – “received a report from Credit Karma notifying them that an account had a hard inquiry from Capital One for a credit card for Cabela’s”.

The residents immediately froze all accounts and sent a complaint to Equifax. “We had no success in contacting Cabela’s, and no one answered the phone at Capital One.” The resident added that they next applied to LifeLock and found that their information was on the Dark Web.

The residents tried contacting Capital One again and finally found someone there to provide them with a complaint number. They said they then asked to speak to a supervisor and were on the phone waiting for 62 minutes for the supervisor to respond. When the supervisor did come on the line, he asked for the husband’s social security number which the resident was reluctant

to give and the supervisor hung up on the residents.

When they finally reached Capital One and waited 62 minutes on hold only to have the supervisor hang up on them, the couple went to the Groton Police Department to report the incident.

The resident said she and her husband were consumed with worry about their identity and highly recommended that anyone concerned freeze their credit bureaus from giving out any information. This freeze can be removed if needed.

Identity Theft Help Packet Available

Groton Police Department has an Identity Theft Packet available for residents that provides victims with a list of resources and instructions when dealing with an identity theft situation. It says, “The Groton Police Department will assist victims associated with this crime; unfortunately, the victims themselves are burdened with resolving their own credit problems. Victims of identity theft must act quickly and assertively to minimize the damage to their good name and credit history.”

The Police Department recommends, “When dealing with the authorities and financial institutions, keep a log of your conversations including dates, times, name of contact and phone numbers.”

This packet includes:

• Identity Theft Victim Worksheet – this includes critical phone numbers for Equifax, Experian and TransUnion

• Instructions for completing the Identification Theft Affidavit

• Identification Theft Affidavit supplied by the Federal Trade Commission

• Fraudulent Account Statement

If you find that you are a victim of identity theft, Groton Police Department urges you to take steps immediately as outlined in this packet.