28-Unit Over-55 Subdivision Proposed For Longley Rd

by Russell Harris

The Planning Board has approved a preliminary plan for a 28-unit housing subdivision at the corner of Longley and Sand Hill roads. The project, to be called the Village at Shepley Hill, would be age-restricted to residents over 55 and proposes condominium ownership for the dwellings. Developer Attorney Jill Mann said the development would be “a true 55 and older, which means no one under the age of 18 would live there. It really is intended to be for those people who are retired, who want more of a quiet, calm area to live in.”

Developer Larry Smith of Sudbury proposes building 28 duplex housing units on 14 lots. [See graphic below] Duplex structures have tended to suggest lower-cost housing, but that is not the case here. These will be large well-appointed units with in-building garages. The condo units are expected to sell for a median price of about $750,000 depending on finish quality. The plan for duplex units relies on Groton’s zoning bylaws allowing construction of two-unit dwellings by right.

Smith said that the 28 units will generate “about $400,000 a year in tax revenue” saying that most of the money would “go to the bottom line of the town every year because there are no children attending the school system.” He further added that there would be about $150,000 in building permit payments to the town.

In addition, Smith said that they would install a 12" water main from the intersection of Breakneck and Longley roads for about a mile to the site on Longley to serve the subdivision with potable water. “We've met with the Water Department and the Fire Chief and they're pretty excited about our spending money on town infrastructure,” he said. He added that a 12” line is large enough to extend water service further if needed in the future. He pointed out that with extended drought conditions in the summer and fears of forest fires, the new water line could provide additional fire protection to homes in woodland areas.

Condominium development can be resource-efficient because it becomes possible to share costs across a housing complex. For example, instead of building individual septic systems, a shared single septic/system serving all the units is planned. Also there is a single proposed well for lawn irrigation. Because the cost of water service can be amortized across the 28 proposed units, extension of the water main mentioned above is possible. For the benefit of all Groton residents, condo-style ownership will make it much easier to grant access to surrounding land for trails, thus expanding and extending Groton’s already extensive trails network.

Another benefit to the town is that the developers say the complex road will remain private, will be maintained by the condo association, and thus will not become a burden on town finances.

Perhaps the largest concern expressed by Planning Board members was the proposed subdivision road onto Longley. Planning Board member George Barringer said the intersection at Longley Road and Sand Hill Road “is a difficult one because right to the south is another entry to Nashua Road and the entry to Reedy Meadow Road is further up and there is a rise on the north side of Longley. So, the [subdivision] road out to Longley could be considered quite problematic just because of the density of intersections already there.” Clearly, the Planning Board will be looking for a way to mitigate or eliminate traffic entering Longley from there. [See Graphic]

Developer Attorney Jill Mann said that the traffic impact from an over-55 age restricted subdivision is much lower than conventional development. She explained that developments for 55 and over residents generate the least amount of traffic of any form of development, producing somewhere around 100 car trips in an entire day. She added, “And anytime during the peak morning or peak afternoon, you'll never see more than six, maybe seven cars. That's generally what they generate.”

Attorney Mann said that besides the condo style development plan, Groton’s zoning bylaws also require the developer to present a conventional development plan using Groton’s flexible development guidelines for a major residential subdivision. She said that they were happy to comply with the requirement but pointed out that such a development would be denser than the proposed condo development and would have 33 units of stand-alone housing on separate lots compared to 28 in their condominium plan. She said that such a plan would be much “more dense than this particular plan.”