Access To Town Hall By Appointment Only Due to Covid Up-Tick

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board of the significant new directives regarding COVID-19 from Governor Baker’s office and, as a result, recommended changes to Town Hall access for the public [See Baker’s press release and Haddad’s in this NEWS section].

Haddad said that the town has turned to yellow status, due to seven new cases of COVID-19 since last week. “Due to the uptick in cases in town, the Town of Groton and in the abundance of caution, access to Town Hall will return to appointment only effective November 5, 2020. Town Hall will be closed to the public and only accessible by appointment.”

He advised residents, “Please contact the Department you need to meet with by phone or email to schedule appointments. Residents can still drop off payments and other correspondence in the ‘Drop Box’ located at the rear of the Town Hall. We appreciate your patience and cooperation with this change of access as we continue to take every precaution to protect our residents and employees while dealing with this Pandemic.”

Haddad stressed that all appointments would be located in the front room of Town Hall where there is plexiglass protection.

Haddad said, “Governor Charles Baker has issued additional orders effective November 6, 2020 requiring the wearing of face coverings in public by anyone over the age of five. In addition, there will be a mandatory night- time closing of certain businesses to the public each day not later than 9:30 p.m. Some of the businesses include restaurants with on-site seating serving of food and alcohol (take-out and delivery still allowed after this time), indoor and outdoor events, youth and adult amateur sports activities and fitness centers and health clubs.” He added that he was “unsure how this will be enforced.

“The Town of Groton and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are taking unprecedented steps in order to reduce the rate of spread by working proactively to reduce transmission and promote public health recommendations. We urge all citizens to exercise appropriate measures in order to reduce the risk of infection.”