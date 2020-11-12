Adding Ground Glass To Town’s Road-Sand Supply Is Terminated

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board that there have been a number of complaints from residents about the amount of ground glass collecting along the sides of their streets.

He stressed, “Due to these concerns, and in light of the impact it has had on our residents, we will cease using this material in snow and ice control this winter. The DPW will send out the street sweeper to areas impacted by this usage to remove the remnants.” He added, “I apologize for the concerns this has caused and we will work diligently to correct it in the future.”

As background, Haddad pointed out that in “2018 the Town of Groton received a State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Grant to install a glass recycling facility at our Transfer Station. The DPW facility crushes the glass and basically returns the glass to a fine sand which can be used for public works projects including anti-slip material for ground surfaces. Finely crushed glass is basically a very pure form of sand. Last winter Groton DPW mixed this finely crushed glass with the town’s sand and salt supply and used it on road surfaces during winter storm events.”

He explained, “For whatever reason this year, the DPW did not mix the recycled glass materials as well as we have in the past. This, coupled with the extremely nice weather (we have had) after the first snow storm, made the material more visible to the public, which has led to many questions and concerns.”