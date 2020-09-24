Almost 10% Increase In Electric Rates Starts This Month

by Russell Harris

The Commissioners of Groton Electric Light Department approved significant rate increases effective on September 30 bills. The rate for residential customers using less than 500 kWH will increase by 9.95%, while residential customers using more that 500 k WH will see an 8.5% increase.

In a letter sent to ratepayers explaining the increase, Kelly wrote, “As a light department owned by the residents of Groton, we have been running things extremely tight to keep the maximum amount of money in your pockets over the last decade. As you are aware, the costs for many things increases every year, but we have been doing everything possible to keep your electric rates low and not raise rates as costs have increased. Our net loss for 2018 was $104,244 and our net income for 2019 was $95,280, so if you look at the average of the last two years, our net income is statistically zero.” Kelly added that cleanup from the May 15 microburst cost GELD $161,000.

Breaking out the costs of the increase, there is a monthly increase of two dollars ($2) in the fixed monthly charge, an increase in the distribution portion of the bill of four-tenths of one cent (0.4) per kWh and an increase in the transmission portion of your bill of seven- tenths of one cent (0.7) per kWh.

Explaining the need for additional funds, Manager Kelly said that the fixed monthly charge increase was needed for infrastructure replacement. All the automatic meters in town are nearing at the end of their 15- year life and need to be replaced. In addition GELD’s billing system runs on an ‘antique VAX’ minicomputer, acquired when DEC [Digital Equipment Corp] was preeminent. The cost of a new computer, new billing software and support will cost much more than the VAX.

Increasing the monthly charge by $2 will bring in about $120,000 a year from a base of five thousand customers. Over 10 years the additional revenue will cover a new meter reading system and a new billing system. The intention is to install the new billing system first. Once the new billing procedures are stable and running smoothly, the new AMRs [automatic meter reading system] will be rolled out.

To put GELD’s fixed monthly charged in perspective, Kelly said that the monthly charge at UNITIL, the electric utility serving Fitchburg is about $24, while GELD’s is $4.

Another cost that is going ‘through the roof’ is the cost of transmission – moving power from where it is generated to where it is consumed, explained Kelly. In fact GELD is in Alice-in-Wonderland world of paying significantly more to transmit some of its Seabrook power than to generate it. This upside- down situation has as much to do with dramatic increases in transmission costs as GELD having locked in some ‘really good generation contracts’ for Seabrook power.

Kelly said that the owners of electric transmission lines have been largely unregulated and in recent years have used their monopoly position 'to just charge whatever they could and get away with." Transmission costs have been increasing at a steady rate but the increase on June 1 of this year was substantially higher than anticipated. GELD’s transmission costs on a yearly basis are $1.8 million so the increase on June 1 of 15.5% is roughly $300,000 per year. The expected increase next year is currently under 10% but that will be an additional $200,000 per year.

But recent lawsuits before FERC [Federal Energy Regulatory Commission] were a big win for municipal electric utilities. Starting on June 1, 2021, the transmission providers will have to document and justify their increases in writing and municipal utilities will have the opportunity to challenge unreasonable increases before FERC.

Still, the transmission providers are taking maximum advantage to increase rates now. “So this is the last year where they get to live under the old rules and they're going to take maximum advantage. So they said, OK, so what can we possibly theoretically get away with this year?,” Kelly said.

Besides these cost of infrastructure and transmission, “health costs keep going up. Retirement costs keep going up. GELD is under the same pressures at all municipal government entities are,” Manager Kelly explained.