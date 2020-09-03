Amazon Eyes Vast Swath of Space At Pheasant Lane Mall

by Russell Harris

Amazon.com Inc. is in talks with Simon Property Group, owner of Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua to take over space previously held by ailing retailers such as Sears and J.C. Penney, according to several reports. Simon Property Group is the largest mall operator in the country. Simon also manages the Burlington Mall in Burlington.

If the deal goes through, it would streamline Amazon’s operations in the area, according to Spencer Ross, a business professor at UMass Lowell and an expert in digital marketing.

Amazon’s rumored plan to move into mall space solves the "last mile" service dilemma. Amazon. com Inc.’s reported bid to secure space in these shopping malls to run the online it’s fulfillment operations is a smart move, says Ross.

“The most difficult part of logistics is getting the products to the customers – the so-called ‘last mile,’” Ross said. “Amazon has been working for years to perfect its ‘last mile’ strategy, whether it be partnering with the U.S Postal Service or adding Whole Foods as a location for customers to pick up orders. The move into malls would reduce the company’s reliance on third- party logistics providers, because it'll all be in-house.”

Scott Latham, a UMass Lowell expert on business strategy, agrees with Ross that transforming mall space into Amazon fulfillment centers would be a coup for the company, which posted an estimated $280.5 billion in revenues last year.

“Amazon is flush with cash and cash allows for experimentation and innovation. They would be buying these properties for pennies on the dollar. There’s no downside,” Latham said.

Brick-and-mortar retail has been in distress for years, with hundreds of them fighting low occupancy and the loss of major stores, known as anchors.

Latham, whose research also examines the future of work, sees another potential use for these mall locations.

“In the next five years, Amazon will roll out a fleet of automated delivery drones for land and air. To make this happen, they need ‘dronefields’ – essentially airfields – places the drone- delivery vehicles can come to pick up shipments, get services, etc. The fields cannot be more than a few miles away from customers, and most retail malls are located where they are because there is a large population within a 10-mile radius of them,” he said.