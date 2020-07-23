Baker Signs Mosquito Control Legislation

On Monday afternoon Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill that gives the state expanded powers to control mosquitos. The legislation (S 2757) was based on a bill Baker field in April giving the State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board new powers to fight mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus and Eastern equine encephalitis when the Department of Public Health determines there is an elevated risk.

It also creates a task force to recommend reforms aimed at creating a "twenty-first century" approach to mosquito control. Public health officials expect an active EEE season this year, after six deaths from the virus in 2019.