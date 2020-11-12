Beer & Wine License For Mobil Station Denied

by Connie Sartini

The Select Board re-opened its Public Hearing on the application from Kamleshkumar M. Patel for a Wine and Malt, Off-Premise Liquor License for 6 Boston Road. Patel is not purchasing the business, but renting the facility that is primarily a gas station and convenience store.

Select Board Chairman Alison Manugian cited issues raised at last week's session of the Public Hearing that included a number of abutters expressing “concerns regarding parking, traffic and impact on the neighborhood.”

Board member John Reilly asked about the hours of operation for the store, and Patel indicated that he wanted to change them from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Town Manager Mark Haddad said that the original Special Permit from the Zoning Board set a closing time of 9 p.m.

Abutter Carol Swift of 23 Old Ayer Road said she felt that adding this license appeared be a change of purpose for the station. Select Board member Becky Pine stated, “The Building Inspector’s decision is that this is not a change of use, but it can be appealed by abutters.” She added, “There are conditions of the Special Permit from the ZBA including the hours of operation that still have to be followed.”

Manugian added that in the original decision on the site, the Planning Board issued a waiver which said that “six parking spaces were sufficient.” Board member John Giger pointed out “that parking spaces for ADA were being used for general parking.”