Bill To Punish Emergency Hoarding
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 3:44pm Heraldgroton
A bill labeled ‘Stop Hoarding During Emergency' (HD 5013) woild prohibit retail food stores from accepting the bulk return of any groceries and other household goods purchased by a consumer during, and for 30 days following, a declared state of emergency resulting from a pandemic or other public health emergency.
Violators would be fined $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.
“I am sponsoring the bill simply because we have too many people affected by hoarding items that should be available to the public especially in a time of crisis,” said Rep. Al Silvia (D-Fall River), the sponsor of the bill. “There is no reason people shouldn’t be able to purchase items, such as hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, when we need them the most.”
