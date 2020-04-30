Bill To Punish Emergency Hoarding

A bill labeled ‘Stop Hoarding During Emergency' (HD 5013) woild prohibit retail food stores from accepting the bulk return of any groceries and other household goods purchased by a consumer during, and for 30 days following, a declared state of emergency resulting from a pandemic or other public health emergency.

Violators would be fined $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.