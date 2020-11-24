Budget Woes: Per Select Board Request, Police Chief Luth Explains How He Would Delay Filling Open Position

by Connie Sartini

Based on a Select Board proposal not to fill a Police Department vacancy (due to a retirement in June), Groton Police Chief Michael Luth advised the Select Board on how he proposes to handle the unfilled position that has created a gap in shift coverage. “I plan to rectify the lack of coverage by reassigning an officer currently serving as a School Resource Officer to patrol.”

He told the Board, “With the unfilled position there are several shifts that have just two officers. The geographic size of the town and call volume create the inability for reasonable response time, officer safety and back up. One motor vehicle crash, a domestic disturbance, or an arrest can take both officers out of service for hours. This leaves residents vulnerable and at risk.”

Groton has 100 miles of roads in its 30 square miles, and is the largest town in Middlesex County. It takes 15 minutes to cross town from West Groton to Forge Village if an officer needs back up or a resident needs help.

Chief Luth said, “There are currently three Patrol Supervisors and an Acting Lieutenant, who is covering the roles of Patrol Supervisor and the administrative duties of Deputy Chief. This leaves several shifts during typically high-volume hours that are unsupervised and understaffed weekly.

“While I have complete confidence in all my officers’ abilities, the failure to supervise properly opens the Town to unnecessary risk for litigation. I respectfully request the authorization to promote a Patrolman to Sergeant (Patrol Supervisor) and the Acting Lieutenant to Deputy Chief.”

He stressed, “The decision to reassign an SRO is not one I take lightly, as I believe that the school coverage and student interaction is a crucial function, however the reallocation of the current personnel is the best action for the safety of the town and officers.”

He advised the Board that he is currently “paying overtime to cover two shifts that are running two people.”

Town Manager Mark Haddad told the Board that pointed out that although Groton has the two School Resource Officers,

Dunstable pays $15,000 toward the position and Groton School pays $20,000 for this, “with a potential revenue loss of $35,000.”

Responding to a question from Select Board member Becky Pine, Luth said that with one SRO, the primary responsibility would be to cover the High School, and felt that it was not feasible to have one person cover all the school locations including Swallow Union School, Groton School and Lawrence Academy.

Haddad added that when the budget is put together, it will show 20 officers, but that one position is set at zero. “We do not eliminate it, but we don’t fill it.”

Pine expressed concern with reducing the SRO as “there are higher levels of anxiety and depression experienced by kids. This is a bad time to cut the position.”

Dr. Laura Chesson, Superintendent of Schools, said she thought this would be temporary, and stressed that two SROs in the district is based on national recommendations for the number of students. “It was my impression that it would be funded next year. We can do it but it is not the best thing. We use the SROs at the middle and elementary schools as well.”

Groton Dunstable School Committee Chairman Marlena Gilbert that the shortage of coverage for patrolmen “leaves the Chief in the position of having to make cuts. Who do we take safety personnel away from – the municipality or the schools?”

Select Board member John Reilly pointed out that the need for an SRO “is not just when school is in session. There is interaction even when kids are not in school, 365 days per year. School doesn’t have to be in session. There are needs of weekends, nights and on school grounds and off school grounds.”

Chief Luth advised the Board that “on four of six nights, there are only two officers on duty. Right now, we are okay with the overtime. In the future more training is going to be mandatory. We have busy nights from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for overtime and this adds up.”

Finance Committee Chairman Bud Robertson stressed that this is a “big issue. We have to look at and prioritize these. What does the Chief believe is right? This is a hard, hard decision and we have to realize that this is not a typical budget time. The Select Board and Finance Committee have to decide what’s best to look at and change the budget. We have to prioritize.”

Select Board Chairman Alison Manugian asked if the decision could wait six weeks until there is more budget information. Haddad suggested that it be put on a future agenda. “The Police Department supervision is in flux and with all that is going on in the country, having supervision is very important.”

Chief Luth stated, “Supervision has to be addressed now. Don’t wait. The number one liability for Police Departments is the lack of supervision.” He recommended addressing both promotions for Deputy Chief and Lieutenant and do this together.

Selectman Josh Degen said he wanted to “make the decision around January 16. I don’t want to rip out the SRO. Supervision is very important.”

Haddad advised that using overtime to back fill will increase the overtime budget, which he estimated at “eating up savings of $40 to $45K.” But using the overtime would keep the SROs through July. The FY2022 budget see the impact.

Select Board member John Giger suggested that there could be a possibility of using one and a half SROs and the remaining half could help with patrol. “This might be realistic in the short term.” He added, “We need to be sure that we have supervision, especially at night. We need to think of the welfare of the police officers that are out at 2 in the morning. This is a very high priority in the entire budget. To leave a police officer at risk at 2 a.m. needs to be a high priority in this town.”

Haddad commented, “If we don’t fill the deputy and sergeant positions and stay with the Acting Lieutenant, we cause a supervision problem.” He stressed that budget meetings start next week. “We can get back on the (January 7 or the 14, after we do some budget crunching. And also we will have more data on overtime.”

Chairman Manugian said she did not want the Chief to try to find this in his budget, but that all areas need to be looked at.