Building Commissioner-in-Training Thu, 02/27/2020 - 12:24pm Heraldgroton The Select Board voted to ratify the Town Manager’s appointment of Robert Garside as the Building Commissioner- in-training, seen here during the installation of the custom skylight at the Library. Photo by Steve Lieman. Full text available to online subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please click here to login. If you are not a current online subscriber, please click here to view our subscription options. If you are and online subscriber whose subscription has recently lapsed and you are having an problems accessing premium content, please resubscribe for free here: http://grotonherald.com/online-subscriptions. Thank you.