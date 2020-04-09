Congregating At Sargisson Beach is Banned, with Penalties

by Connie Sartini

Although Sargisson Beach parking lot is closed to the public, as are many beach parking lots across the state, people are ignoring the warnings and parking their cars along Whiley Road and congregating at the beach. There is also a concrete fishing pier where people also congregate.

Because of this, both the Select Board and the Board of Health voted unanimously to close Sargisson Beach to the public for the immediate future. This closure is being done in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of residents.

With closing of the beach, the Police Department has been authorized to enforce this closure using non-criminal methods. For the first offense, a warning will be issued. For a second offense a $300 fine will be imposed, and a third offense will result in arrest.