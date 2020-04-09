No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices
Congregating At Sargisson Beach is Banned, with Penalties

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 6:15pm Heraldgroton
First, a Warning: Next a $300 Fine; After That, Arrest
by Connie Sartini
 
Although Sargisson Beach parking lot is closed to the public, as are many beach parking lots across the state, people are ignoring the warnings and parking their cars along Whiley Road and congregating at the beach. There is also a concrete fishing pier where people also congregate.
     Because of this, both the Select Board and the Board of Health voted unanimously to close Sargisson Beach to the public for the immediate future. This closure is being done in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of residents.
     With closing of the beach, the Police Department has been authorized to enforce this closure using non-criminal methods. For the first offense, a warning will be issued. For a second offense a $300 fine will be imposed, and a third offense will result in arrest.
     It is okay to use the trails and the Pine Trail boat ramp, but not the parking lot or the beach itself.
