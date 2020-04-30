Country Club Projected Revenues Tank; Tax-Payer Subsidy Contemplated

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad provided the Select Board and Finance Committee with a brief report on the results of the Town’s Q3 finances. He advised that for the first three quarters of FY 2020, the town was well on its way to meet the budget. Now he is looking at a $300,000 reduction in anticipated room and meals taxes.

He advised that Groton just received $15,000 from Dunstable for the propionate cost of the School Resource Officer program and $69,000 for their portion of dispatch services provided by Groton.

As for the Country Club, he said, “I am disappointed with the numbers for the Country Club. It is down in membership and will not hit the budget. I don’t know yet how much the taxpayer subsidy will be.”