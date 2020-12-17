Covid-19 Update: "Dangerously Close to Red Status"

by Connie Sartini

Although Groton continues to remain classified as a “yellow community” by the Department of Public Health, Town Manager Mark Haddad told the Select Board that there had been 62 new cases in town over the past two weeks. “We are dangerously close to red status,” Haddad said.

He advised the Select Board at their Monday virtual meeting that there had been a possible COVID exposure at the Senior Center and he is awaiting results from that test, which he expects in the next 24-48 hours. He cautioned, “If this is positive, it creates a while lot of issues.” He added that there was a possible exposure with a Town Hall employee’s family member.

Following discussion with the Select Board, Haddad recommended a “hard shut down of the Town Hall and Senior Center through January

4”. He also wanted to include the Library.

The Town Manager issued the following press release following the Select Board’s meeting:

TOWN OF GROTON COVID-19 UPDATE

As the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Town of Groton continues, the Groton Select Board and Town Manager have decided to close the Town Hall, Library and Senior Center to the public effective Thursday, December 17, 2020. This closure shall remain in full force and effect through 6 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021. All employees will be working remotely and there will be no appointments or programs at any of these buildings, with the exception of the Library’s Curb-Side Pick- Up Program and the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels and transportation for medical

appointments and grocery shopping. Employees will be responding to emails and phone messages during this closure and will do their best to respond to the needs of our residents while working remotely over the next several weeks. Residents can still drop off payments and other correspondence in the “Drop Box” located at the rear of the Town Hall. We appreciate your patience and cooperation with this change of access as we continue to take every precaution to protect our residents and employees while dealing with this pandemic.

The Town of Groton and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are taking