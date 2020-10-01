CPC Spending of $562,142 To Be Bundled In Single Vote

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board members that there will be three Consent Agenda items slated for the Fall Town Meeting Agenda Saturday, October 3, 2020. Combining motions into consent agenda items is a way to reduce the number of individual motions that needs to be made on the 23 Articles in the Warrant.

The first will be a Budget Consent Item that includes four motions: General Government; Protections of Persons and Property; Department of Public Works, and Library and Citizen Services.

The second is a consent motion to vote on transfers by the Water Department Enterprise Fund, the Sewer Department Enterprise Fund and the Four Corner Sewer Enterprise Fund.