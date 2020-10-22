Degen Takes Offense At Lowell Sun Editorial Criticizing Select Board’s "Sundown Town" Article

by Connie Sartini

Selectman Josh Degen advised his fellow Board members that “the Lowell Sun recently printed an editorial that was very negative toward Article #1 on Groton’s October 3 Fall Town Meeting and that it suggested that the purpose of the article was for “white people to feel good about themselves.” Clearly unhappy, Degen stated that he “takes offense at this.”

Article #1 asked voters to “reject wholeheartedly the designation of Groton as a “sundown Town if such a designation ever applied, and “welcomes people of all race(s). At the Town Meeting, there was no definitive proof or historical evidence presented that Groton was ever a “Sundown Town.”

The Lowell Sun editorial that Degen was referring to suggested “the term ‘white fragility’ refers to a white person’s discomfort and defensiveness when confronted by racial inequality and injustice.”

The editorial continued, “But some social-justice warriors, playing on that white fragility, want to assign that collective guilt for racist acts – no matter when or if they occurred – on people and communities that strive to respect individuals of every race, religion or background. That’s the situation the bucolic town of Groton – home to two prestigious prep schools – recently experienced.

“The town felt these accusations of past racist behavior required a formal rejection of those actual or alleged practices.”

The Sun Editorial cited a “Boston Globe article on Groton’s reckoning with its supposed racist past stated that an online database created by author and sociologist James Loewen listed Groton as one of 17 possible, though unconfirmed, “sundown towns” that once existed in Massachusetts.”

The editorial continued, “The Globe account, which the paper deemed important and timely enough to display on its front page, also indicated that not one person its reporter interviewed actually knew if Groton was, in fact, a sundown town.”