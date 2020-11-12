Degen Wants A Member of FinCom, Capital Planning Or Select Board Appointed To CPC

by Connie Sartini

Selectman Josh Degen reminded his fellow Board members at their virtual meeting Monday night that the Board’s “Goals and Objectives included having a discussion about the Community Preservation Committee (CPC).” Degen stressed that there have been “good projects, but that he has concerns about the long-term maintenance costs that come long after the projects were approved.

“It (CPC) doesn’t look at the long-term ramifications and we are missing financial oversight,” he said.

The CPC consists of seven members, five of them appointed by Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44B Section 5, and two as members-at-large appointed by the Select Board. Those members under state statue include one member of the Conservation Commission; one member of the Historical Commission; one member of the Planning Board; one member of the Parks Commission and one member of the Housing Authority – and two members-at-large appointed by the Select Board. These are all appointments for a three-year term.

Degen wants to see the two appointments by the Select Board include appointment of a member of the Finance Committee, the Capital Planning Committee and/or a member of the Select Board. He stressed, “We need to look at the good use of our money.”

Colleague John Giger said, “I am supportive of what Josh is proposing. Also, I want to know what happens when a particular project is over.”

Degen said he is referring to the CPC funds “that went to the Groton Grange and the First Parish Church, not about Surrenden Farms.” He stressed that he wanted to use these funds “for town-owned facilities.” He noted that “the Grange had other sources of monies, The same for the First Parish Church.”

“These are Board appointments. We need to add belts and suspenders to this process.” He then volunteered to talk about this with the CPC and bring the information back to the Board.