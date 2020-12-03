Did Groton Turn From Abolition Hub to Banning AfricanAmericans?
Nahum Gardner Hazard, pictured here, was born 26 September 1830, probably in Groton. He was the child of Emerson Hazard and Caira "Carrie" Boston, and the husband of Harriet. He served with the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry during the American Civil War. He stood about 5 feet and 7 inches with dark complexion, black eyes, and black hair when he enlisted in 1864. We include his photo here because it shows that in Massachusetts Black men were free and chose to fight for the Union against slavery. In the story with this photo, Joshua Vollmar mentions Adrastus Hazzard, a free black farmer whose family had lived in the Groton area for many years and who served in the famed Massachusetts 54th, and died in the Battery Wagner campaign in South Carolina in 1865, which was considered to be the battle that made most Americans realize that black soldiers could display equal (if not greater) valor to their white counterparts. We are searching for a photo of Adrastus Hazzard and hope to print it in the paper soon.
This Gravestone in Groton Cemetery of Groton resident and Civil War soldier shows the passion and dedication to the cause in our town. The gravestone reads: "Lieut. Albion A. Messer - 1836 - 1886. - 25th Mass Infantry; Member of the Mass. Volunteer Militia who were mustered into the United States service in response to President Abraham Lincoln’s First Call for Troops. Apr 6, 1861."
There are other gravestones in our cemetery that mention service in the Civil War as a primary fact of that person’s life. It is not possible that a town that was an Abolotion Hub and where 40 of whose men gave their lives in the Civil War would ever countenance banning Black people from the town. Think about it.