Did Groton Turn From Abolition Hub to Banning AfricanAmericans?

This Gravestone in Groton Cemetery of Groton resident and Civil War soldier shows the passion and dedication to the cause in our town. The gravestone reads: "Lieut. Albion A. Messer - 1836 - 1886. - 25th Mass Infantry; Member of the Mass. Volunteer Militia who were mustered into the United States service in response to President Abraham Lincoln’s First Call for Troops. Apr 6, 1861."

There are other gravestones in our cemetery that mention service in the Civil War as a primary fact of that person’s life. It is not possible that a town that was an Abolotion Hub and where 40 of whose men gave their lives in the Civil War would ever countenance banning Black people from the town. Think about it.