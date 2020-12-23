Diversity Task Force Wants Select Board to Change Name of Groton Country Club

by Russell Harris

At their December 10 meeting, Groton Diversity Task Force voted to ask the Select Board to change the name of the Groton Country Club, wanting a less exclusive, more welcoming name for the town-owned facility.

Josh Degen, member of both the Select Board and the Diversity Task Force, agreed with most members of the Task force that the moniker "Country Club," carried a connotation of exclusivity. He said Country Clubs were known for “banning of certain groups...whether they be Blacks or Jews...or women - many, many folks.” Degen concluded that it would be better if “we called it something like the "Groton Public Golf Course and Recreation Center.”

Task Force member James Moore agreed that the name "Country Club" connotes a certain exclusivity and is not welcoming. Moore said he had lived in town for five years and that until he became a member of the Task force, “I didn't even know there was a pool.” He said the name Country Club suggests a form of membership that “feels to me to be exclusive.”

Member Audra Waiters said that her husband, a Black man, is an avid golfer, but said, “He told me that he would never think to go there [the Groton Country Club] if it were called Groton Recreation Center..., because he wouldn't think that it was somewhere he could go to play golf.” She said he was “indifferent about the connotation of the words ‘Country Club.’”

Michelle Collette, also a member of the committee, said that the Country Club is, in fact, very welcoming, but that this

message of inclusivity should be communicated “more broadly to the general public.” She voted to ask the Select Board to change the name of the facility, believing a different name would promote a message of inclusiveness.

It was mentioned that Groton was no different from several surrounding towns having small municipal country clubs open to the general public. Member Degen said, “Other towns have country clubs; other towns have issues, too. And I think that we've had enough issues in our town where we want to be inclusive and not exclusive.”

Member Paul Shay said that it was “an opportune time” to discuss the possibility of a name change, and that it was worth “addressing the image of the town.” However, he was concerned that changing the facility’s name could have a negative impact on club revenues and usage.

Groton Country Club Manager Sean Campbell, attending the meeting at the request of the Diversity Task Force, said the impact of a name change was hard to predict, saying, “I would say it [a name change] is a wild card” and that it depends what the name is. “If it could have the word ‘golf course’ in the name, it certainly would be beneficial,” rather than having just the words ‘recreation center.’

Campbell added that a facility’s name is usually changed when it has been sold and is under new management. He said, “Very rarely do you just up and change the name of a facility that's been around for a long time.” He added that he has conducted

some relatively expensive direct marketing campaigns promoting the club and expressed concern that a name change could make marketing a bit more challenging.

Still, Campbell was clearly prepared to accommodate a name change saying, “Those are things that we would just tackle as we move forward.”

In fact, several years ago the Groton Country was re-branded as the Groton Pool and Golf Center as a marketing strategy to expand usage and membership. Since the renaming did not achieve the intended goals, the name was reverted to Groton Country Club.

Degen addressed Country Club Manager Sean Campbell, saying, “I imagine and surmise that if the name were to be changed, you would want that to occur ASAP so you can include it in any marketing for the next year. Is that statement fair?” Degen continued, addressing Campbell, said, “You may want to bring this to the Select Board early for consideration, just like we did with the Sundown town [issue] for town meeting.”

When the vote was taken to ask the Select Board to consider changing the facility name, Select Board member Degen said, “Fundamentally, I'm a ‘yes’, but I'm going to abstain on this one because ultimately I'm going to be voting on this when you bring it there [to the Select Board]. So I'm going abstain.”

Tim Manugian, son of Select Board Chair Alison Manugian, a member of the 11-person Diversity Task Force, voted in favor of changing the name of the Country Club.

Diversity Task Force Committee Information

DTF Committee Charge: Study the causes of systemic racism and stereotypes attached to race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation and culture. Meet with local and state stakeholder groups to identify areas that need to be evaluated to determine if they are still appropriate in today's culture. Provide observations and give recommendations to the Select Board. The committee will suggest ideas to help to educate the citizens of Groton and make it a more welcoming community.

Term: The DTF will meet weekly for a six-month term beginning in August 2020 and continue through the end of January 2021. An interim report along with an Executive Summary will be delivered no later than February 15, 2021 to both the Select Board and the GDRSD. Should the Select Board choose to continue the committee, they may do so via voice vote.