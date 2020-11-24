DPW Garage Rebuild Comes In $17,455 Under Budget

Town Manager Mark Haddad updated the Select Board on the final accounting for the construction of the Department of Public Works Garage. The approved budget for the construction project was $5,030,250, but Haddad reported that the project came in under budget by $17,455.83.

He thanked the DPW Building Committee Select Board member John Giger, Town Clerk Mike Bouchard, John Amaral, and Finance Committee member David Manugian, along with Architect Greg Yanchenko, Building Commissioner Bob Garside, DPW Director Tom Delaney and Select Board Executive Assistant Dawn Dunbar.